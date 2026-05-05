Russia continues shelling Ukraine on evening of May 5: Air Force reports movement of enemy targets (updated)

On the evening of May 5, Russia launched another massive strike on Ukrainian territory.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to a statement by the Air Force of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

The Air Force recorded the launch of attack UAVs and missiles from different directions. Air defense forces are engaging targets, and residents are being urged to remain in shelters.

Movement of enemy targets

At 8:01 p.m.: Zaporizhzhia: UAV near Balabyne, heading north.

At 8:02 p.m.: Kharkiv region: group of UAVs heading toward Barvinkove.

At 8:09 p.m.: Threat of ballistic weapons use lifted.

Updated information

At 8:38 p.m.: UAV heading toward Sumy.

At 9:15 p.m.: Enemy tactical aircraft active in the northeastern direction. Threat of aerial weapons being used against frontline regions.

At 9:18 p.m.: UAV heading toward Sumy from the north.

At 9:20 p.m.: Guided aerial bombs launched toward Sumy region.

At 9:24 p.m.: Guided aerial bombs launched toward Donetsk region.

At 9:58 p.m.: Guided aerial bombs launched toward Zaporizhzhia region.

At 10:01 p.m.: Threat of ballistic weapons use.

At 10:01 p.m.: Guided aerial bombs launched toward Sumy region.

Earlier, we reported that on May 5, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs, killing at least 12 people.

Read more: Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down ballistic missile and 149 out of 164 drones, - Air Force