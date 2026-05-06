Zelenskyy and Syrskyi congratulate soldiers on Infantry Day: Ukraine’s frontline and positions are exactly where you are

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated defenders on the Day of the Infantry of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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"No matter what happens, Ukraine’s frontline and positions are always exactly where our infantrymen are. The foundation of the army, all those who physically hold and restore positions. Motorized infantry, assault, mountain assault, mechanized and rifle units. Units that, on the ground, through their strength, their actions and their resilience, determine whose flag is on this land," the head of state noted.

The president thanked every soldier and all combat brigades that are doing their utmost to defend Ukraine and destroy the enemy.

"Thank you to everyone who delivers the frontline results Ukraine needs," he concluded.

See more: Zelenskyy congratulated soldiers on Infantry Day: Ukrainian flag rises wherever you enter

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi also congratulated the soldiers.

"They say for a reason that the line between good and evil runs where our infantry has dug in. And today, at this very moment, Ukrainian soldiers are repelling dozens of Russian attacks on the front.

Our task is to keep the infantry as safe as possible. This means giving it new technologies to help, including unmanned aerial and ground systems. The development and spread of innovations in Ukraine’s Armed Forces is my personal priority," the commander-in-chief said.

Syrskyi thanked every Ukrainian infantryman for their courage, resilience and loyalty to the oath.

"We remember all our brothers and sisters-in-arms, Ukrainian infantrymen who gave the most precious thing they had, their lives, in the fight for the independence and freedom of the Ukrainian people.

Eternal memory and eternal glory to the fallen defenders…

Their sacrifice will not be in vain. Ukraine will stand because the infantry is fighting," he concluded.

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