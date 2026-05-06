Power outages reported in 3 oblasts after Russian strikes – Energy Ministry

Some customers in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv oblasts remain temporarily without power supply as a result of attacks on energy infrastructure facilities.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the press service of the Energy Ministry.

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As noted, energy workers are operating in an enhanced mode to restore power supply to all customers as soon as possible. Recovery work is continuing around the clock.

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No power cuts forecast

No restrictions are forecast for today. Any changes in power supply should be checked on the official resources of your regional power distribution companies.

"Active electricity consumption should be shifted to daytime today, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. In the evening hours, we ask consumers, where possible, to use electricity sparingly, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. This helps reduce the load on the system," the Energy Ministry stressed.

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