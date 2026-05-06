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News Attack on Dnipro
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7 May has been declared day of mourning for those killed in Russian Federation’s attacks

7 May has been declared a day of mourning in Dnipro

May 7 has been declared a day of mourning in Dnipro for those killed in Russian attacks.

Mayor Boris Filatov issued the relevant order, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The mayor noted that between April 25 and May 6, 14 people were killed as a result of Russian drone and ballistic missile strikes.

У Дніпрі 7 травня оголошено днем жалоби

Watch more: Russians strike Dnipro: one person killed, 11 injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Shelling of Ukraine on the evening of May 5

  • In the evening, Russian forces also struck Zaporizhzhia with guided bombs. The attack killed 12 people and injured 37.
  • In addition, Russian forces dropped three high-explosive bombs on the center of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, killing at least five people and wounding 12 others.
  • In Dnipro, four people were killed and others were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the evening of May 5.

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Dnipro (806) mouring (53) Filatov Borys (54) Dnipropetrovsk region (2274) Dniprovskyy district (246)
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