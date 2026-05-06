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7 May has been declared day of mourning for those killed in Russian Federation’s attacks
May 7 has been declared a day of mourning in Dnipro for those killed in Russian attacks.
Mayor Boris Filatov issued the relevant order, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The mayor noted that between April 25 and May 6, 14 people were killed as a result of Russian drone and ballistic missile strikes.
Shelling of Ukraine on the evening of May 5
- In the evening, Russian forces also struck Zaporizhzhia with guided bombs. The attack killed 12 people and injured 37.
- In addition, Russian forces dropped three high-explosive bombs on the center of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, killing at least five people and wounding 12 others.
- In Dnipro, four people were killed and others were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the evening of May 5.
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