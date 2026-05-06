7 May has been declared day of mourning for those killed in Russian Federation’s attacks

May 7 has been declared a day of mourning in Dnipro for those killed in Russian attacks.

Mayor Boris Filatov issued the relevant order, according to Censor.NET.

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The mayor noted that between April 25 and May 6, 14 people were killed as a result of Russian drone and ballistic missile strikes.

Watch more: Russians strike Dnipro: one person killed, 11 injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Shelling of Ukraine on the evening of May 5