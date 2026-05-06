China has commented on the detention of Chinese citizens in Ukraine.

This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, according to Censor.NET.

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He was asked to comment on reports that Ukraine had captured two Chinese citizens last spring who were fighting on the side of Russia.

When asked whether the Chinese government is taking steps to secure their release, the spokesperson said:

"China calls on Ukraine to guarantee the lawful rights and humane treatment of Chinese citizens in accordance with applicable international law."

The spokesperson also noted that China had warned its citizens to stay away from conflict zones and avoid any involvement in the war.

Read more: China supplies Russia and Iran with components for Shahed drones in circumvention of sanctions – WSJ

Chinese citizens held captive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

As a reminder, it was previously reported that Ukrainian defenders captured two Chinese citizens in the Donetsk region. They were fighting as part of the Russian army.

According to the president, the Ukrainian Armed Forces engaged in combat with six Chinese nationals in the Donetsk region, near the towns of Tarasivka and Bilohorivka, after which two were taken prisoner.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned China's chargé d'affaires over the participation of Chinese citizens in Russia's war against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that the United States is aware that Ukraine has captured two Chinese citizens who were fighting on Russia’s side.

In China, in response to Zelenskyy’s statement, officials called for "refraining from irresponsible remarks" and "remaining level-headed and prudent" in understanding China’s role in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Zelenskyy later stated that at least several hundred Chinese citizens are fighting against Ukraine as part of the Russian occupation forces.