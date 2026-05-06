Moldova will bill Russia for repairs to damaged power line

Moldova has received a bill from a Ukrainian company for repairs to energy infrastructure damaged in a drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a comment by Moldovan Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu to NewsMaker.

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This refers to the restoration of the "Isaccea–Vulcănești" power line, which was damaged in March as a result of strikes.

"We received an invoice from our colleagues at Ukrenergo. The cost amounts to about 20,000 euros, which is equivalent to approximately 500,000 lei," the minister said.

Read more: As result of attacks by Russian Federation, Moldova–Romania power line has been cut off

The bill for repairs and Chisinau’s position

According to Junghietu, the Moldovan side plans to send this bill to the Russian Federation through diplomatic channels. The country’s government believes that it was Russian attacks that caused the damage to the energy infrastructure.

Until such time as compensation is received, the state-owned enterprise Moldelectrica will allocate funds from its own budget. Going forward, the Moldovan authorities will determine the mechanism for compensating these costs.

Read more: Ukraine is keeping Russian army away from its borders while Moldova seeks peaceful solution regarding Transnistria, — Sandu

Consequences of the attacks and government decisions

The power line was damaged on March 23 following drone attacks on the Ukrainian power grid, which also affected adjacent infrastructure.

In response to the situation, Moldova declared a 60-day state of emergency in the energy sector on March 25. The government cited risks to the stability of the power supply as the reason.

The country’s prime minister announced that the losses had been assessed and that the government intended to seek compensation for the damage caused.

Subsequently, on April 24, the state of emergency in the energy sector was lifted.

As we previously reported, Ukraine and Moldova have launched a joint project to protect the Dniester River basin.

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