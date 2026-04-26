Ukraine is keeping Russian army away from its borders while Moldova seeks peaceful solution regarding Transnistria, — Sandu

Because Ukraine is keeping the Russian army far from its borders, Moldova can seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict in unrecognized Transnistria.

According to Censor.NET, citing a report by UP, Moldovan President Maia Sandu made this statement during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

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Reintegration of Transnistria

Sandu noted that Moldova is discussing the issue of the reintegration of Transnistria with its European Union partners.

"We have discussed this issue, particularly with our EU partners, and we all agree that we need a process that will lead to the demilitarization, de-oligarchization, and democratization of the region, and that we will need international support to implement this phase—this is precisely what we are currently discussing, primarily with the EU. So, this is part of the discussion regarding reintegration plans," she said.

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Aid from Ukraine

In addition, Sandu highlighted the contribution Ukraine is already making to this process.

"The greatest contribution Ukraine is already making is that it is keeping the Russian army far from our borders, thereby allowing us to seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict, and we greatly appreciate that," the president noted.

Zelenskyy also commented on this issue.

"As for the international mechanism, this issue certainly concerns Moldova first and foremost. And it’s clear why. And that’s only fair; it simply couldn’t be any other way. For us, the issue of Transnistria has always been a matter of security along our borders," he said.

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