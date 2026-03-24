As result of attacks by Russian Federation, Moldova–Romania power line has been cut off

Amid the attacks on Ukraine, the Isaccea–Vulcanesti cross-border power line, which connects the power grids of Moldova and Romania, went down on March 23.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by NewsMaker.

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"They are identifying the malfunctions and working to resolve them. We will provide details once we have accurate information. At this time, repair crews have not yet arrived on site," the Moldovan Ministry of Energy reported.

President Maia Sandu stated that Russian strikes had disrupted Moldova’s key energy connection to the European power grid.

According to her, alternative power supply routes have already been quickly activated, but the situation remains unstable.

"Russia bears sole responsibility for this," Sandu emphasized in her post on social media platform X.

What preceded it?

On the night of March 23–24, Russian invaders launched a combined, massive strike. The enemy struck Ukrainian territory with drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.

Russian drones attacked Odesa on the evening of March 23, resulting in power outages in certain areas of the city. The region’s energy infrastructure suffered disruptions following the strikes.

The Poltava region came under a massive enemy attack. The strikes caused fires; all emergency services are working at the sites of the incidents; two people were killed, and 11 others were injured.

The Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with missiles and strike drones. Explosions were heard in the city, fires broke out, and significant damage was reported. One person was killed, and nine were injured.

The Vinnytsia region also came under enemy attack. As a result of the shelling, nine residential buildings were damaged.

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