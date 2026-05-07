Russian drone attacked Kharkiv: 9 people injured including 3 children and 38 buildings damaged (updated)

A Russian drone struck the Novobavarskyi district in Kharkiv. A fire broke out following the strike, and there are reports of casualties.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

An enemy drone strike has been reported in the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv.

A fire has broken out at the site of the strike.

Read more: Kharkiv under "Shahed" attack: at least 2 strikes, private house on fire (updated)

Injured

"There are casualties; their number and condition are being determined," Terekhov emphasized.

Read more: Occupiers strike Kharkiv with drone - six people injured

UPDATE

According to updated information, approximately 8 private homes, a car, and a retail pavilion have been damaged.

As of now, there are two injured people, 10 damaged homes, and a burned-out car.

UPDATE

A 60-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman also sought medical attention. They are in satisfactory condition and do not currently require hospitalization.

Windows were shattered in four private homes, a civilian vehicle, and a kiosk as a result of an enemy UAV strike in the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv.

UPDATE

At 11:38 a.m., Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported:

So far, five people are known to have been injured, including a 15-year-old girl. Medical personnel provided all necessary assistance.

All emergency services are on the scene, and efforts to deal with the aftermath of the enemy strike are underway.

In the Novobavarskyi District, a 7-year-old girl also experienced an acute stress reaction.

The medical staff is providing the child with all necessary care.

UPDATE

Terekhov later provided an update: nine people are known to have been injured, including three children. Thirty-eight private homes have been damaged.