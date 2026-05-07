Russian drone attacked Kharkiv: 9 people injured including 3 children and 38 buildings damaged (updated)
A Russian drone struck the Novobavarskyi district in Kharkiv. A fire broke out following the strike, and there are reports of casualties.
This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
- An enemy drone strike has been reported in the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv.
- A fire has broken out at the site of the strike.
Injured
"There are casualties; their number and condition are being determined," Terekhov emphasized.
UPDATE
According to updated information, approximately 8 private homes, a car, and a retail pavilion have been damaged.
As of now, there are two injured people, 10 damaged homes, and a burned-out car.
UPDATE
A 60-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman also sought medical attention. They are in satisfactory condition and do not currently require hospitalization.
Windows were shattered in four private homes, a civilian vehicle, and a kiosk as a result of an enemy UAV strike in the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv.
UPDATE
At 11:38 a.m., Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported:
- So far, five people are known to have been injured, including a 15-year-old girl. Medical personnel provided all necessary assistance.
All emergency services are on the scene, and efforts to deal with the aftermath of the enemy strike are underway.
- In the Novobavarskyi District, a 7-year-old girl also experienced an acute stress reaction.
The medical staff is providing the child with all necessary care.
UPDATE
Terekhov later provided an update: nine people are known to have been injured, including three children. Thirty-eight private homes have been damaged.
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