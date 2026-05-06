Kharkiv under "Shahed" attack: at least 2 strikes, private house on fire (updated)

On the morning of 6 May, Kharkiv came under a Russian drone attack.

This was reported by the city’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

According to him, at least two strikes have already been recorded.

In particular, a fire broke out after a Shahed hit a private house in the Novobavarskyi district. No reports of casualties have been received so far.

"A private house that was hit is on fire, and neighboring properties have also been damaged (the number is being clarified). There is currently no information about casualties," the city head specified.

According to his information, the enemy carried out another strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Read more: Enemy attacked 84 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast in week: two people killed and 58 injured

No further information is known at this time.

Updated information

Terekhov later added that a total of seven private houses had been damaged in the Novobavarskyi district. One person was injured, suffering an acute stress reaction.

Background

As reported earlier, Russian forces immediately broke the ceasefire regime announced by Zelenskyy, with Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts coming under attack.

Ceasefire for May 9

As reported earlier, on 29 April, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a phone call with US President Donald Trump that lasted more than an hour and a half.

During the call, Putin announced Russia’s readiness for a ceasefire with Ukraine for "Victory Day," which is celebrated in Russia on 9 May.

Trump said he had proposed "a little bit of a ceasefire" in the war against Ukraine to the dictator.

For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the Kremlin’s proposal for a ceasefire on "Victory Day" on 9 May reflects Russian dictator Putin’s desire to hold the military parade "calmly" and then resume attacks.

On 4 May, Russia unilaterally announced a ceasefire for 8 and 9 May. Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it expected the Ukrainian side to "follow" its example. If Ukraine launches a strike "with the aim of disrupting Victory Day celebrations," Russian forces will "launch a retaliatory strike on central Kyiv."

At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was declaring a ceasefire from midnight on the night of 5-6 May and would respond in kind if the truce was violated.

Read more: Night attack by "Shaheds" on Kharkiv: house hit and fire (updated). PHOTO