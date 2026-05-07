Enemy has attacked Defense Forces’ positions 52 times since start of day, with most fighting in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the start of Thursday, May 7, the aggressor has attacked the positions of Ukraine’s Defense Forces 52 times.

This is stated in the General Staff report as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Enemy shelling

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Korenok, Chernatske, Ryzhivka, Sopych, Hirky and Prohres in the Sumy region, as well as Khrinivka in the Chernihiv region, came under attack. The settlement of Velyka Pysarivka in the Sumy region was hit by airstrikes.

Situation in the north

Eight clashes took place in the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, with the enemy carrying out 67 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, two of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems, and launching one air strike using two guided bombs.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched three assaults on our units’ positions in the area of Prylipka and towards the village of Izbytske.

on our units’ positions in the area of Prylipka and towards the village of Izbytske. In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked twice near Radkivka today. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, the enemy launched eight assaults today near the settlements of Kovalivka, Drobysheve and Lyman. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance near the settlement of Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions today.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out four attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka and Ivanopillia.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have tried 14 times to push our troops from their positions near the settlements of Bilytske, Nykyforivka, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne and Molodetske, and toward the settlements of Hannivka, Novopavlivka and Shevchenko. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, an enemy attack is ongoing near the settlement of Oleksandrohrad.

Read more: Increased enemy activity has been reported in Dobropillia sector, - 12th "Azov" Brigade of NGU

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled nine enemy attacks near the settlements of Rybne, Dobropillia, Sviatopetrivka, Verkhnia Tersa and Charivne. One combat engagement is ongoing. The settlements of Liubytske, Vozdvyzhivska and Dolynka were hit by airstrikes.

near the settlements of Rybne, Dobropillia, Sviatopetrivka, Verkhnia Tersa and Charivne. One combat engagement is ongoing. The settlements of Liubytske, Vozdvyzhivska and Dolynka were hit by airstrikes. In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy was repelled twice by the Defense Forces near the settlement of Shcherbaky.

near the settlement of Shcherbaky. In the Prydniprovske direction, our defenders successfully stopped three enemy attempts to advance toward Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.

No significant changes in the situation are currently taking place in other directions. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

"Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear," the General Staff added.

Read more: Russia broke ceasefire regime, we will decide on our next steps, Zelenskyy says