Russia broke ceasefire regime, we will decide on our next steps, Zelenskyy says

After yesterday’s brutal strikes on our cities and communities, including Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kramatorsk and others, the Russian army continued active hostilities and terrorist shelling today. Russia’s choice is an obvious rejection of the ceasefire and of saving lives.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Enemy continues assaults

According to Zelenskyy, assault operations are continuing in all key areas of the front, and since the beginning of the day alone, the Russian army has already carried out almost 30 assault actions. More than 20 airstrikes involving over 70 aerial bombs were recorded during this night and morning alone.

"During the night, the Russian army also carried out strikes using drones of various types. In particular, our Defense Forces neutralized almost 90 attack drones alone. There were also missile strikes. In total, as of 10:00 a.m., the Russian army had committed 1,820 violations of the ceasefire regime, including shelling, attempted assaults, airstrikes, and drone use," the head of state stressed.

Read more: Russian troops immediately broke ceasefire regime announced by Zelenskyy: Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts under attack

According to him, Ukraine had clearly stated that it would act symmetrically, taking into account Russia’s obsessive appeals through the media and social networks asking for a ceasefire during the Moscow parade.

"For all normal people, it is obvious that a full-scale war and the daily killing of people are a bad time for public ‘celebrations.’ Russia must end the war it is waging now. Even with the internet shut off and communications blocked, most Russians understand perfectly well that their leadership can come out of the bunker and choose peace. The Russian side has our diplomatic proposals, and the only thing needed is Russia’s readiness to move toward real peace," he added.

"As of today, we state that the Russian side has broken the ceasefire regime. Based on the evening reports from our military and intelligence, we will decide on our further actions," Zelenskyy concluded.

Background

As reported earlier, Russian forces immediately broke the ceasefire regime announced by Zelenskyy, with Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts coming under attack.

Ceasefire for May 9

As reported earlier, on 29 April, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a phone call with US President Donald Trump that lasted more than an hour and a half.

During the call, Putin announced Russia’s readiness for a ceasefire with Ukraine for "Victory Day," which is celebrated in Russia on 9 May.

Trump said he had proposed "a little bit of a ceasefire" in the war against Ukraine to the dictator.

For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the Kremlin’s proposal for a ceasefire on "Victory Day" on 9 May reflects Russian dictator Putin’s desire to hold the military parade "calmly" and then resume attacks.

On 4 May, Russia unilaterally announced a ceasefire for 8 and 9 May. Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it expected the Ukrainian side to "follow" its example. If Ukraine launches a strike "with the aim of disrupting Victory Day celebrations," Russian forces will "launch a retaliatory strike on central Kyiv."

At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was declaring a ceasefire from midnight on the night of 5-6 May and would respond in kind if the truce was violated.

Read more: If ceasefire announced by Ukraine is mutual, it will be extended. Next move is up to Russia – Budanov