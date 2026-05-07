He tied fellow soldier’s hands with zip ties and beat him: detained serviceman served notice of suspicion – SBI

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) served a notice of suspicion to a serviceman who was detained on May 7 over the brutal beating of another soldier during a formation.

The SBI press service reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

As previously reported, despite holding the lowest military rank and status, the man tried to establish his own "rules" among the personnel so that other soldiers would unquestioningly follow his orders. To this end, he decided to stage a demonstrative formation and show what would happen to those who refused to obey him.

On May 1, on his own initiative, he organized a formation of personnel, called out of formation one of the servicemen toward whom he had a personal dislike, and began beating him. After multiple blows, the victim lost consciousness, after which the attacker tied his hands with plastic zip ties. When the serviceman regained consciousness, the beating continued.

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"The perpetrator aggressively suppressed attempts by other soldiers to intervene and stop the violence. At the same time, he ordered one of the servicemen to film everything on a phone. After the incident, the victim was hospitalized. He received the necessary medical care, and his condition is currently assessed as satisfactory.

The suspect, meanwhile, fled the unit and hid from law enforcement officers," the press service recalled.

SBI employees, with the assistance of the Military Law Enforcement Service, the National Police and the State Border Guard Service, found and detained the man on May 7.

Suspicion

He has now been served a notice of suspicion of torture (under Part 1 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), desertion (under Part 4 of Article 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and violation of statutory rules governing relations between servicemen in the absence of subordination (under Part 2 of Article 406 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is also being decided.

The penalties under these articles provide for up to 12 years in prison.

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