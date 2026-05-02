In Dnipropetrovsk region, soldiers from the "Da Vinci Wolves" are suspected of beating and abducting a man: the battalion has commented. PHOTOS

In the town of Shakhtarsk in the Dnipropetrovsk region, police have detained a group of individuals suspected of shooting and kidnapping a man. The "Wolves of Da Vinci" battalion has confirmed the military unit’s involvement in the incident.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a statement from the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Police and a post by the "Wolves of Da Vinci".

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Details of the incident

"In the Synelnykivskyi district, police detained a group of individuals suspected of shooting and kidnapping a man. After committing the crimes, the suspects attempted to evade criminal liability and were hiding in one of the region’s settlements," the police statement said.

A report of a crime near a shop in the town of Shakhtarsk was received by the police on 1 May at around 11:40 p.m.

Law enforcement officers established that three men aged 38, 25 and 24 arrived at the shop by car. At that time, a female security guard and her acquaintance were inside the premises. The perpetrators got into an argument with a 20-year-old man, which escalated into a fight. During the altercation, the suspects beat the victim.

The attackers then placed the unconscious man in a car and fired several shots from an automatic weapon at the shop building. The shelling damaged the façade and caused a fire. The suspects then left the scene.

Police located the victim, who was found unconscious. The man was taken to hospital.

Law enforcement officers also identified the individuals involved in the crime, established their whereabouts, and detained the suspects in a neighbouring town.

"Three men were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The issue of notifying them of the charges is currently being decided. Investigative actions are ongoing," the police said.

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Statement from the battalion

The "Wolves of Da Vinci" battalion confirmed that servicemen from the unit were involved in the incident.

"First and foremost, we want to say: we are deeply sorry that this has happened. Such behaviour is unacceptable and incompatible with the values of our battalion and the image of the Ukrainian military... We are already conducting an internal investigation and are fully cooperating with the law enforcement agencies. Those involved in the incident will face appropriate punishment. It is worth noting that these soldiers have been fighting for a long time and carrying out difficult combat missions as part of one of the country’s most effective units. But this is no excuse for what happened. We do not intend to place the blame solely on individuals. The battalion’s reputation is built by each and every one of us, so the entire unit will bear responsibility for this incident," the statement said.

The statement added that the battalion’s fighters, including the officers, will work for the benefit of the community.

"We also want to invite the residents of Shakhtarsk to get involved and suggest what kind of help the battalion could provide to the town: cleaning, repair or social work, or other useful initiatives," the post reads.

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