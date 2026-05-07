Soldier who assaulted member of 155th Brigade and fled unit has been detained, - SBI. VIDEO

A soldier has been arrested for assaulting a fellow soldier during a drill on 1 May.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation’s press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The soldier in question is from one of the military units stationed in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The State Bureau of Investigation noted that footage of the incident was published by most Ukrainian media outlets earlier this week.

After the assault, the instigator of the fight left the unit’s base without permission and went into hiding from the police for several days.

"According to the investigation, the man, despite having the lowest military rank and status, attempted to establish his own 'rules' among the personnel so that other soldiers would unquestioningly follow his orders. To this end, he decided to hold a demonstration drill and demonstrate what awaited those who refused to obey him," the statement reads.

On 1 May, on his own initiative, he organised a roll call of the personnel, called out one of the soldiers, towards whom he harboured a personal antipathy, and began beating him.

See more: Beat man while checking his documents: District TCR military officer from Lviv region to stand trial, - SBI

"The victim lost consciousness from the numerous blows, after which the attacker tied his hands with plastic ties. When the soldier regained consciousness, the beating continued.

The perpetrator aggressively suppressed attempts by other soldiers to intervene and stop the violence. At the same time, he ordered one of the soldiers to film everything on his phone," the Bureau noted.

After the beating, the victim was hospitalised and given the necessary medical care. His condition is currently assessed as satisfactory.

After the incident, the serviceman fled the unit and went into hiding from the police. Officers from the State Bureau of Investigation, in coordination with the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other law enforcement agencies, established his whereabouts and detained him.

The issue of charging him with torture (Part 1 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), desertion (Part 4 of Article 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and violation of statutory rules governing relations between military personnel in the absence of a subordinate relationship (Part 2 of Article 406 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) is currently being decided.

The soldier faces up to 12 years’ imprisonment.

It was previously reported that, following a decision by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, an internal investigation has been launched to establish all the facts.

What led up to this?

As a reminder, a video showing the beating of a soldier from the 155th Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was previously posted on social media.

After the video of the assault was posted online, military law enforcement officers quickly arrived at the scene and confirmed that an offense had been committed.

The Military Law Enforcement Service identified the soldier involved in the assault. He is a soldier and UAV operator in one of the units. After committing the offense, he left the military base without permission.

Watch more: "Beaten like dog": veteran of 3rd SAB reported being beaten by military personnel at the TCR in Dnipro, police are investigating. VIDEO