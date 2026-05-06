"Beaten like dog": veteran of 3rd SAB reported being beaten by military personnel at the TCR in Dnipro, police are investigating. VIDEO

Dmytro Matiash, a soldier with the 3rd Army Corps who was left disabled as a result of the war, has reported that he was beaten by staff at the Dnipro TCR.

The soldier reported this on social media, according toCensor.NET.

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Warning! Video 18+, contains strong language!

What is known about the assault?

According to the soldier, a black car blocked his path, after which masked men attacked him. He says that the TCR staff did not even ask for his documents, but immediately began kicking him.

"My dignity was simply humiliated. I was on my knees, and they beat the shit out of me like a dog for an hour," says Dmytro.

See more: Demanded $1,500 from war veteran to remove him from register: TCR officer detained in Dnipro. PHOTOS

According to the man, he was taken to the Shevchenkivskyi District Military Registration and Enlistment Office. When the TCR found out he was a war veteran, they began to apologise and eventually let him go. Matiash, along with his comrades, later returned to the office to clarify the situation, but the local chief stated that he would defend his staff.

"Look, this is the boss. The boss who’s covering up the fact that they’ve beaten me, and wants me to forgive him... I’m not against the TCR, but I’m against this lawlessness, and these ‘sportsmen’—who knows who they are. I’m against this crime, I’m against the busification, I’m against this torture they’ve inflicted," added the soldier.

Police response

On 6 May, the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Police reported that TCR officers had beaten a 39-year-old man in the city. This was likely the incident in question.

Investigators have entered details of the incident into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 125 (intentional minor bodily harm) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Watch more: Released prisoner of war says TRC servicemen attacked him: regional military enlistment office checks statement. VIDEO