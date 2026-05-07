Russia attacks Ukraine with strike UAVs on evening of May 7 – Air Force (updated)

Russia continues to attack Ukraine with attack drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Attack on Ukraine

At 7:01 p.m., guided aerial bombs targeting Donetsk Oblast were reported.

At 7:21 p.m., UAVs from the Black Sea were heading toward Odesa Oblast.

At 7:33 p.m., UAVs were heading toward Pavlohrad from the south.

At 7:35 p.m., the Air Force reported the movement of enemy targets:

UAVs heading toward Kherson from the south.

UAVs heading toward Nikopol from the east.

UAVs heading toward Zaporizhzhia from the south.

UAVs heading toward Chornomorske from the Black Sea.

At 7:49 p.m., UAVs were heading toward Mykolaiv Oblast from the Black Sea.

Updated information

At 8:09 p.m., UAVs were heading toward Odesa from the Black Sea.

At 8:10 p.m., UAVs were heading toward Zaporizhzhia from the south.

Updated information

At 8:50 p.m., drone movement was reported:

A group of UAVs from the south was heading toward Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, heading toward Pavlohrad.

UAVs from the Black Sea were heading toward Odesa.

Updated information

At 8:59 p.m., enemy tactical aviation activity was recorded in the northeastern direction. There is a threat of air-launched weapons being used against frontline oblasts.

At 8:59 p.m., guided aerial bombs were heading toward northern Sumy Oblast.

At 9:34 p.m., a group of UAVs was heading toward Kharkiv from the east.

At 9:34 p.m., guided aerial bombs were heading toward southeastern Sumy Oblast.

At 9:35 p.m., UAVs were heading toward Pavlohrad from the west.

At 9:36 p.m., guided aerial bombs were heading toward Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Updated information

At 10:29 p.m., UAVs were heading towards Kryvyi Rih.

Read more: Ruscists strike Shchaslyve in Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bomb: three wounded, house destroyed