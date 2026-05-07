Russia attacks Ukraine with strike UAVs on evening of May 7 – Air Force (updated)
Russia continues to attack Ukraine with attack drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Attack on Ukraine
At 7:01 p.m., guided aerial bombs targeting Donetsk Oblast were reported.
At 7:21 p.m., UAVs from the Black Sea were heading toward Odesa Oblast.
At 7:33 p.m., UAVs were heading toward Pavlohrad from the south.
At 7:35 p.m., the Air Force reported the movement of enemy targets:
- UAVs heading toward Kherson from the south.
- UAVs heading toward Nikopol from the east.
- UAVs heading toward Zaporizhzhia from the south.
- UAVs heading toward Chornomorske from the Black Sea.
At 7:49 p.m., UAVs were heading toward Mykolaiv Oblast from the Black Sea.
Updated information
At 8:09 p.m., UAVs were heading toward Odesa from the Black Sea.
At 8:10 p.m., UAVs were heading toward Zaporizhzhia from the south.
Updated information
At 8:50 p.m., drone movement was reported:
- A group of UAVs from the south was heading toward Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, heading toward Pavlohrad.
- UAVs from the Black Sea were heading toward Odesa.
Updated information
At 8:59 p.m., enemy tactical aviation activity was recorded in the northeastern direction. There is a threat of air-launched weapons being used against frontline oblasts.
At 8:59 p.m., guided aerial bombs were heading toward northern Sumy Oblast.
At 9:34 p.m., a group of UAVs was heading toward Kharkiv from the east.
At 9:34 p.m., guided aerial bombs were heading toward southeastern Sumy Oblast.
At 9:35 p.m., UAVs were heading toward Pavlohrad from the west.
At 9:36 p.m., guided aerial bombs were heading toward Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Updated information
At 10:29 p.m., UAVs were heading towards Kryvyi Rih.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password