Radiation levels in Ukraine remain within normal limits

Radiation situation: official information as of 5:00 p.m.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

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"According to data received from the National Hydrometeorological Service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the gamma radiation level remains within normal limits throughout the country," the statement says.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs stressed that efforts to extinguish a large-scale fire in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone are ongoing.

Watch more: Forest fire in Chernihiv region has engulfed 4,300 hectares and spread towards Russia. VIDEO

Background

Earlier, it was reported that a large-scale forest fire was ongoing in the exclusion zone in Kyiv region. It has already spread over more than 1,100 hectares due to wind and dry weather. Rescuers continue to extinguish the fire amid difficult access conditions.

See more: 70 hectares of forest were on fire in Kyiv region due to Russian act of sabotage, - state-owned enterprise "Forests of Ukraine". PHOTO