Additional UAH 1.56 trillion allocated for defense and security under state budget changes – Svyrydenko

The government has prepared amendments to the 2026 State Budget that provide for strengthening the security and defense sector.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Svyrydenko noted that the increase in funding became possible thanks to the approval of a European Union loan worth EUR 90 billion for 2026-2027.

"This year, we expect EUR 45 billion in support, of which EUR 31.8 billion will go to the state’s defense and security, and another EUR 13.2 billion to cover the budget deficit. The first tranche is already expected in June," the prime minister said.

Overall, according to her, state budget revenues will increase by more than UAH 2.2 trillion, primarily thanks to international support and additional revenues under the implementation of the Ukraine Plan.

Allocation for the security and defense sector

An additional UAH 1.56 trillion will be allocated to the security and defense sector. Of this:

UAH 174.3 billion will go to service members’ pay;

UAH 1.37 trillion to the development of weapons and military equipment;

UAH 14.6 billion to the reserve for the security and defense sector.

Separate additional resources are also envisaged for the development of Ukraine’s defense industry, modernization of equipment, and scaling up domestic weapons production.

Read more: Ukraine received unique mobile F-16 simulators, - Fedorov

Implementation of resilience plans

UAH 40 billion is also envisaged for the implementation of Comprehensive Resilience Plans for regions and communities. These resources will go toward preparations for the autumn-winter period, energy protection, and ensuring the stable operation of critical infrastructure.

In addition, another UAH 40 billion will be added to the reserve fund for rapid response to wartime challenges.

Read more: Ukraine’s defense spending rose by 20% to $84 billion, - SIPRI