From February 2022 to August 2025, Belarus supplied Russia with at least $1.2 billion worth of weapons components – investigation

A significant share of supplies of chassis, electronics and components for Russian military equipment comes from Belarus.

This is stated in a joint investigation by Slidstvo.Info, BRC and the Rabochy Rukh initiative, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"From February 2022 to August 2025, their volume amounted to at least $1.2 billion. By 2024, it had doubled compared with 2022. Twenty-nine Belarusian contractor companies are still not under Western sanctions," the investigation says.

Which enterprises supply components?

Journalists analyzed information on supplies from 58 Belarusian enterprises to 41 plants of Russia’s military-industrial complex.

The largest share was provided by companies linked to Belarus’s State Authority for Military Industry: 11 such enterprises supplied products worth $1.17 billion.

Among them is OJSC Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant, which supplied chassis for multiple-launch rocket systems and missile systems, in particular to Russian enterprises Motovilikha Plants JSC and Federal Research and Production Center Titan-Barrikady JSC.

Optical-electronic products were supplied by the Belarusian company Peleng OJSC, worth a total of $875 million, including to the Vologda Optical and Mechanical Plant and Uralvagonzavod.

Read more: Belarus has closed exit for Russian conscripts: single border control base has been created, - media

OKB TSP, which shipped equipment for missile systems, was also among the three largest suppliers.

According to the investigators, products from Belarusian enterprises were found in samples of captured Russian equipment, including tanks and armored vehicles. A separate group consists of state-owned enterprises, including ITST Haryzont, the Sfera optical plant and the Integral holding, which supplied optical elements and microchips to Russian defense enterprises.

In addition, private companies, some of which are not under sanctions, also took part in the supply schemes.

Some Belarusian enterprises use products of Western origin, including from Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States, which are then used in production.

Read more: Belarusians, following Russians, have begun to face internet restrictions – CCD