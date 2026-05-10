Around 22-25 million people live in territory of Ukraine under government control, - Uliutin

There are currently an estimated 22–25 million people living in the territory controlled by Ukraine.

This was reported by the Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine, Denys Uliutin, according to Censor.NET, citing the ‘Judicial and Legal Gazette’.

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Ukraine’s population has declined

According to him, by way of comparison, in 1991 Ukraine’s population stood at around 48 million, and as of 2022 – approximately 41 million.

The minister also noted that a further 3 million people live in the temporarily occupied territories, including Crimea.

Read more: Zelenskyy says 8,669 Ukrainians have been returned from captivity

The demographic situation in Ukraine has changed significantly due to the war, forced migration and the temporary occupation of parts of the country.

What led up to this?