Around 22-25 million people live in territory of Ukraine under government control, - Uliutin
There are currently an estimated 22–25 million people living in the territory controlled by Ukraine.
This was reported by the Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine, Denys Uliutin, according to Censor.NET, citing the ‘Judicial and Legal Gazette’.
Ukraine’s population has declined
According to him, by way of comparison, in 1991 Ukraine’s population stood at around 48 million, and as of 2022 – approximately 41 million.
The minister also noted that a further 3 million people live in the temporarily occupied territories, including Crimea.
The demographic situation in Ukraine has changed significantly due to the war, forced migration and the temporary occupation of parts of the country.
What led up to this?
- As of 28 February 2026, 4.4 million Ukrainian citizens who had been forced to leave due to the war held temporary protection status in EU countries. Compared to the end of January 2026, their number had increased by 22,415 people, or 0.5%.
- As previously reported, the Council of the European Union has approved recommendations for the gradual phasing out of the temporary protection regime for Ukrainians in the EU after 4 March 2027.
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