Germany supports Ukraine’s key defense projects: air defense, PAC-3 missiles, long-range strikes – Fedorov

The German government supports key initiatives aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities and enhancing protection for the Defense Forces against Russian aggression, both in the air and on the ground.

This was stated by Ukraine’s Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov during a press conference following a meeting with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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Strengthening air defense

According to him, strengthening air defense and developing capabilities to strike the enemy at medium and long ranges are equally important for Ukraine.

Read more: Fedorov on Taurus: We already have missiles with similar range and beyond

"If we are talking about the skies, then, of course, this is the PURL program and the delivery of PAC-3 missiles (for Patriot systems - ed.), through this program. Germany has supported numerous PURL packages under which we received these PAC-3 missiles," Fedorov said.

The minister also emphasized the importance of financing "mid-strikes" (medium-range strikes) and "deep strikes" (long-range strikes), which allow Ukraine’s Armed Forces to seize the initiative on the front.

Support for priority projects

"If we are talking about stopping the enemy on the battlefield, this means funding mid-strike capabilities, because Ukraine has now seized the initiative in this area and has every opportunity to further slow the enemy. If we are talking about our long-range strikes, then this is, of course, financing specifically for deep strikes. But overall, it is very difficult to choose specific projects even in each domain. It is simply a unique case that Germany supports priority projects in every domain," Fedorov stressed.

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He also added that the German government is helping finance even the provision of Starlink terminals to the Defense Forces.

Fedorov stressed that the defense ministries of both countries remain in constant contact, analyzing the dynamics of hostilities and forecasting the front’s needs three to six months ahead.