Since start of day, enemy has attacked Defense Forces’ positions 38 times – General Staff

Since the start of Monday, 11 May, the aggressor has attacked the positions of Ukraine’s Defense Forces on the front 38 times.

This is stated in a report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Enemy shelling

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Novovasylivka, Korenok, Bachivsk, Ryzhivka, Tovstodubove, Budky, Ulanove, Bezsalivka and Kharkivka in Sumy region have been affected.

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 29 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, three of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

See more: Total combat losses suffered by Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,341,110 personnel (+840 in the last 24 hours), 11,920 tanks, 41,787 artillery systems, and 24,544 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched three assaults on the positions of our units near the towns of Vovchansk and Krasne Pershe.

on the positions of our units near the towns of Vovchansk and Krasne Pershe. In the Kupiansk, Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivka and Prydniprovske directions, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions today.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, the enemy launched seven assaults today near the settlements of Lyman, Drobysheve, Zarichne and Ozerne. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance near Riznykivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders launched eight attacks near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Kostiantynivka, Illinivka and Kucheriv Yar. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have made 12 attempts to push our soldiers from their positions near the settlements of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novopidhordne, and Molodetske, and towards Novopavlivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

See more: New contracts, clear terms of service, and salaries of up to 400,000—media has learned the details of the new military reform. INFOGRAPHICS

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled five enemy attacks towards the settlements of Dobropillia, Staroukrainka, and Zaliznychne.

towards the settlements of Dobropillia, Staroukrainka, and Zaliznychne. In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked twice near Stepnohirske.

No significant changes in the situation are currently taking place in other directions. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

"Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear," the General Staff added.

Read more: Occupiers are submitting false reports to their command, which is affecting their subsequent assaults, - Defence Forces