Rheinmetall to mass-produce kamikaze drones with range of up to 100 km
Drone Industry
Germany’s largest defence group, Rheinmetall, is moving to serial production of FV-014 loitering munitions. The new kamikaze drone, with a flight range of up to 100 km, will be manufactured at a repurposed plant in Neuss.
Armin Papperger, the group’s CEO, said this during the company’s online meeting, Censor.NET reports, citing Focus.
"We are moving to serial production of this system (the FV-014 loitering munition. - Ed.) at the site in Neuss," Papperger said.
Developed in record time
According to the head of Rheinmetall, the FV-014 kamikaze drone was developed in record time, in just a few months.
According to its specifications:
- the UAV has a range of up to 100 km;
- it can stay airborne for up to 70 minutes;
- it has a 4 kg warhead.
The drone itself is assembled in Germany, while the warhead is produced in Italy. Rheinmetall is repurposing its former automotive parts plant in Neuss for its production.
Purpose of the loitering munition
The loitering munition is designed for single use: the system is launched from a container, takes off and searches for a target. If no target is found within the allotted time, the drone carries out a controlled descent.
The Bundeswehr has reportedly already ordered such aircraft worth EUR 300 million, while the framework agreement provides for possible further orders.
The first deliveries are expected next year.
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