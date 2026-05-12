Sybiha spoke about request not to attack Russia on 9 May

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that foreign countries had asked Ukraine not to launch strikes on Russian territory during the May 9 parade.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

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According to the minister, such requests have been received from influential countries over the years. The reason was that their leaders were in Moscow during the celebrations.

"Over the past few years, I have compiled a small collection of diplomatic notes from very influential countries urging that no strikes be launched against Russia during the May 9 parade, while their leaders were there," Sybiha noted.

Read more: Russia has no intention of ending war, we are preparing for new attacks – Zelenskyy

A request from partners as a sign of strength

The foreign minister emphasized that such appeals effectively demonstrate recognition of Ukraine’s capabilities. According to him, this also serves as a signal to other countries regarding the seriousness of Ukraine’s potential.

Sybiha added that such requests can be seen as a warning not to underestimate Ukraine.

What happened before?

Russia has declared a so-called ceasefire to mark Victory Day in World War II, which will be in effect on May 8 and 9. At the same time, it emphasized that if Ukraine launches an attack "with the aim of disrupting Victory Day celebrations," Russian troops "will launch a retaliatory strike on the center of Kyiv."