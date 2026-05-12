Zelenskyy discusses air defense and defense programs with Spain

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Francina Armengol, president of the Congress of Deputies of Spain.

Censor.NET reports that the head of state announced this on Facebook.

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During the meeting, the parties discussed defense cooperation, including strengthening air defense and developing the PURL and SAFE programs.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine and Spain share the same understanding of the need to strengthen European security and protect the skies from ballistic missiles and drones.

Read more: U.S. is considering "suspending" Spain’s NATO membership, - Reuters

What else was discussed

The parties separately raised the issue of establishing a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

They also discussed international efforts to bring back Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

The President thanked Spain’s parliament, government and people for supporting Ukraine.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine appreciates Spain’s political decisions on military and humanitarian assistance since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Read more: Spain to deliver 100 VAMTAC armored vehicles and batch of artillery ammunition to Ukraine