Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 12 May (updated)

Russia launched strike drones at Ukraine on the evening of 12 May.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Shelling of Ukraine

8:57 p.m. - Guided aerial bombs launched at the Sumy region.

8:59 p.m. - Enemy tactical aircraft active in the eastern direction. There is a threat of aerial weapons being used against frontline regions.

9:04 p.m. - Guided aerial bombs launched at Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.

9:36 p.m. - Guided aerial bombs launched at the northern Kharkiv region.

Updated information

10:05 p.m. - Guided aerial bombs launched at Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Earlier, we reported that an enemy UAV attacked a police car in the Sumy region, destroying the vehicle by fire.

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