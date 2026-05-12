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News Video Attack of drones Elimination of Russian occupying forces Attacks on Crimea
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Ukrainian kamikaze drone fires missile at occupiers’ mobile air defense group in Crimea. VIDEO

During an attack on temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 12 May, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone fired an unguided missile.

Censor.NET reports that a Defense Forces pilot launched a missile from a drone at a Russian mobile air defense group.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Footage of the combat operation has been published on social media.

See more: Russian FPV drone strikes energy facility in Donetsk region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Watch more: SIGNUM battalion operators shoot down 12 enemy reconnaissance drones. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12308) Crimea (2467) Anti-aircraft warfare (2302) attack (1042) drones (5139)
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