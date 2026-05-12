Ukrainian kamikaze drone fires missile at occupiers’ mobile air defense group in Crimea. VIDEO
During an attack on temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 12 May, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone fired an unguided missile.
Censor.NET reports that a Defense Forces pilot launched a missile from a drone at a Russian mobile air defense group.
Footage of the combat operation has been published on social media.
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