Ukrainian kamikaze drone fires missile at occupiers’ mobile air defense group in Crimea. VIDEO

During an attack on temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 12 May, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone fired an unguided missile.

Censor.NET reports that a Defense Forces pilot launched a missile from a drone at a Russian mobile air defense group.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Footage of the combat operation has been published on social media.

See more: Russian FPV drone strikes energy facility in Donetsk region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Watch more: SIGNUM battalion operators shoot down 12 enemy reconnaissance drones. VIDEO