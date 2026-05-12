170 combat engagements since start of day: enemy attacks most in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions – General Staff

A total of 170 combat engagements have taken place since the start of the day.

This is stated in the General Staff report of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy attacks

The enemy carried out 82 air strikes, dropping 225 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 5,516 kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out 2,296 attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops.

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out five airstrikes today, using 15 guided bombs, and fired 62 rounds at the positions of our troops and populated areas, four of which were fired from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). One enemy assault was recorded.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian units five times near Starytsia and Kruhle, and toward Kolodiazne and Radkivka. One of these attacks is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked once toward Novoplatonivka.

Watch more: Ukrainian kamikaze ground drone blows up building with occupiers in Kostiantynivka. VIDEO

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled three assaults by the occupiers near the settlement of Stavky and toward Ozerne.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy launched one assault toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

No occupier attacks were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

Read more: Defense Forces hit enemy command posts, logistics and troop concentrations – General Staff

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 25 times near the settlements of Illinivka, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, Nove Shakhove and Vilne, and toward Kostiantynivka, Novopavlivka and Kucheriv Yar. Three of these assault actions are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance toward the settlements of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Vasylivka, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske and Novomykolaivka. One of these attacks is ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 66 occupiers were killed and 26 wounded in this direction today. Nine vehicles and one enemy shelter were destroyed. Five vehicles, 16 enemy shelters, and one UAV command post were also damaged. A total of 208 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers did not conduct any assault actions.

Read more: Since start of day, enemy has attacked Defense Forces’ positions 38 times – General Staff

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 11 occupier attacks were recorded toward Zlahoda, Vozdvyzhivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Charivne, Tsvitkove, Staroukrainka and Pryvillia. Three of the recorded attacks are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked four times near Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove and Charivne.

No occupier attacks were recorded in the Prydniprovske direction.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions.