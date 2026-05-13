In Mariupol, occupying forces have turned ruins of buildings into 100,000 tonnes of rubble for road construction

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the Russian occupation authorities have turned buildings demolished after the fighting into approximately 100,000 tons of rubble.

According to Censor.NET, Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation, told reporters about this.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to him, the crushed stone obtained is used for new construction projects.

Where was the rubble from Mariupol used?

These are large piles of construction debris that used to reach the height of nine-story buildings.

At present, they have been almost entirely used for the construction of the Novoazovsk–Mariupol highway, the embankment for the future railway, and the bypass road.

In addition, according to Andriushchenko, the crushed stone is sold to developers from the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation.

Watch more: Fighters of Rubizh Brigade capture occupier scout who was hiding in Bilytske. VIDEO

What is known about the victims

Andriushchenko emphasized that the bodies of Mariupol residents who died during the Russian siege of the city and could not be identified might still be among the rubble.

"Now there’s absolutely no chance of finding out how many people died or who they were. There used to be a chance of at least finding some DNA samples. But there’s nothing left," he said.

Mariupol came under Russian occupation in the spring of 2022 following a prolonged blockade and heavy shelling.