Fighters of Rubizh Brigade capture occupier scout who was hiding in Bilytske. VIDEO
A reconnaissance group of the Special Purpose Reconnaissance Company of the 4th Operational Assignment Brigade Rubizh of the National Guard of Ukraine captured a Russian occupier during a clearing operation in buildings in the settlement of Bilytske, Donetsk Oblast.
According to Censor.NET, it has emerged that the invader was acting alone and had been lying in ambush since the end of January.
According to him, supplies were delivered by drones, while he obtained water on his own, from puddles and by melting snow.
The occupier’s task was to conduct acoustic reconnaissance, record the movements of Ukrainian troops and transmit information by radio. However, over the entire period, he managed to pass on little data.
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