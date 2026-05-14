India asks US to extend permit for oil imports from Russia, - Bloomberg

India is asking the U.S. to extend the special permit for importing Russian oil. The permit expires on May 16.

Bloomberg reports on this, according to Censor.NET.

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According to sources familiar with the matter, India has asked the U.S. to extend the exemption on Russian oil, as the nearly 11-week war in the Persian Gulf is disrupting energy supplies.

"Indian officials have warned the U.S. that supply remains a priority due to ongoing volatility in the oil market, which will have far-reaching consequences, including an impact on Indians who are suffering from a shortage of cooking gas," the publication reports.

The U.S. gave the green light to this exemption for India in March and subsequently extended it through May 16 in an effort to curb the rise in global oil prices.

Although Russian oil is not formally subject to general sanctions, the U.S. has previously urged India to reduce its purchases in order to increase pressure on Russia over the war against Ukraine.

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