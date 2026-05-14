India asks US to extend permit for oil imports from Russia, - Bloomberg
India is asking the U.S. to extend the special permit for importing Russian oil. The permit expires on May 16.
Bloomberg reports on this, according to Censor.NET.
Details
According to sources familiar with the matter, India has asked the U.S. to extend the exemption on Russian oil, as the nearly 11-week war in the Persian Gulf is disrupting energy supplies.
"Indian officials have warned the U.S. that supply remains a priority due to ongoing volatility in the oil market, which will have far-reaching consequences, including an impact on Indians who are suffering from a shortage of cooking gas," the publication reports.
The U.S. gave the green light to this exemption for India in March and subsequently extended it through May 16 in an effort to curb the rise in global oil prices.
Although Russian oil is not formally subject to general sanctions, the U.S. has previously urged India to reduce its purchases in order to increase pressure on Russia over the war against Ukraine.
What happened before?
- In early February 2026, a telephone conversation took place between U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi called Trump a "dear friend" and expressed support for his efforts toward peace.
- U.S. President Trump stated that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed to stop purchasing Russian oil.
- At the same time, Modi did not confirm that Russia would stop purchasing oil following his conversation with Trump.
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