There will be fair response from Russia for all these strikes. We need to put pressure on Moscow, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promises a proportionate response to Russia's massive attacks on Ukraine.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The president noted that, as of now, five people are known to have been killed in Kyiv, and 40 others have been injured in the capital.

"Seven more people have been injured in the Kyiv region. There are already 28 casualties in Kharkiv. Two people have been injured in the Odesa region. In total, 180 structures have been damaged across the country, including more than 50 ordinary residential buildings.



A search and rescue operation is currently underway in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. Rescuers are searching for people under the rubble of a building. More than 10 people are considered missing. All necessary services are also working in the Obolon district. Recovery efforts are also underway following Russian strikes in the Poltava region. In total, more than 750 employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and nearly 750 police officers have already been mobilized to address the aftermath of the shelling across the country. "I am grateful to everyone who is helping the rescue workers and the police," he noted.

Air Defense Operations

"We managed to shoot down a significant number of missiles and drones during these attacks. The overall interception rate is over 93%. Of course, we need to do better. And, of course, the most difficult part is defending against ballistic missiles. Thank you to everyone who is helping us with this."

"There will be a just response to all these attacks. And we need to put pressure on Moscow so that they feel the consequences of their terror there. It is important that the international community impose sanctions against Russia. Russia’s accountability for the war and our sanctions must be fully effective. And it is also very important that the world does not remain silent about this terror and stands with Ukraine," he concluded.

See more: Consequences of night-time UAV attack on Poltava Oblast: transport company in Kremenchuk has been damaged, and unknown substance has been detected in water bodies. PHOTOS

A massive combined strike on May 14

Overnight, the Russian military launched a massive combined strike against cities in Ukraine.

The brunt of the attack fell on Kyiv. The following were recorded:

destruction of residential buildings;

fires caused by falling debris;

partial collapses of high-rise buildings;

There may be people trapped under the rubble.

Other regions were also targeted: Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Chernihiv. In addition, the Odesa region was attacked.

On the night of May 14, Russian occupiers fired 731 projectiles at Ukraine—56 missiles and 675 UAVs.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that since the start of yesterday, the Russians have deployed more than 1,560 drones to strike Ukraine.