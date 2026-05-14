Russian strikes on Zakarpattia, where Hungarians live, are unacceptable. We demand end to aggression – FM Orban
Hungary has lodged a protest with Russian Ambassador Yevgeny Stanislavov over Russia’s strike on Zakarpattia.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orban said this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.
Details
"Because of yesterday’s Russian drone attack on Zakarpattia, I summoned the Russian ambassador in Budapest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Our meeting has just ended.
I once again stressed that the Hungarian government strongly condemns the Russian attack, and we demand an immediate end to aggression against the civilian population.
I told the Russian ambassador that it is absolutely unacceptable for Hungary that attacks are now being carried out on Zakarpattia as well, where Hungarians live.
I stressed that Russia must do everything for an immediate ceasefire and the swift, peaceful, and lasting end to the war," the minister said.
Background
- Hungary’s new government condemned the Russian drone attack on Zakarpattia on Wednesday, 13 May. The country’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in Budapest for the first time.
- Anita Orban’s predecessor, Peter Szijjarto, never summoned the Russian ambassador after Russian attacks on Zakarpattia.
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