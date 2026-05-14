Russian strikes on Zakarpattia, where Hungarians live, are unacceptable. We demand end to aggression – FM Orban

Hungary has lodged a protest with Russian Ambassador Yevgeny Stanislavov over Russia’s strike on Zakarpattia.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orban said this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"Because of yesterday’s Russian drone attack on Zakarpattia, I summoned the Russian ambassador in Budapest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Our meeting has just ended.

I once again stressed that the Hungarian government strongly condemns the Russian attack, and we demand an immediate end to aggression against the civilian population.

I told the Russian ambassador that it is absolutely unacceptable for Hungary that attacks are now being carried out on Zakarpattia as well, where Hungarians live.

I stressed that Russia must do everything for an immediate ceasefire and the swift, peaceful, and lasting end to the war," the minister said.

Read more: Hungary summons Russian ambassador for first time over Russian strike on Zakarpattia

Background

Hungary’s new government condemned the Russian drone attack on Zakarpattia on Wednesday, 13 May. The country’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in Budapest for the first time.

Anita Orban’s predecessor, Peter Szijjarto, never summoned the Russian ambassador after Russian attacks on Zakarpattia.

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