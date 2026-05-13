Enemy launches massive drone attack on Zakarpattia, explosions heard
Zakarpattia is experiencing the most massive enemy drone attack since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Head of the Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration Myroslav Biletskyi, Censor.NET reports.
Most massive attack
"The most massive attack on Zakarpattia since the start of the full-scale invasion is ongoing. Explosions were heard in several communities of the region. All information will be provided later," the statement said.
The head of the Regional Military Administration urged residents not to leave shelters, as the air raid alert is still ongoing.
Background
- Earlier, it was reported that enemy UAVs were attacking Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions.
- Russia is also striking Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Chernivtsi regions.
- UAVs attacked Odesa.
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In the Rivne region, according to preliminary data, 3 people were killed and 6 injured.
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According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Russia has launched a combined, prolonged air strike on critical facilities in Ukraine.
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