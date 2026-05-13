Enemy launches massive drone attack on Zakarpattia, explosions heard

Zakarpattia is experiencing the most massive enemy drone attack since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Head of the Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration Myroslav Biletskyi, Censor.NET reports.

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Most massive attack

"The most massive attack on Zakarpattia since the start of the full-scale invasion is ongoing. Explosions were heard in several communities of the region. All information will be provided later," the statement said.

The head of the Regional Military Administration urged residents not to leave shelters, as the air raid alert is still ongoing.

Read more: Russia attacks critical infrastructure facility in Zhovkva, Lviv region: city left without power

Background

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