Poland scrambles aircraft over massive Russian attack on Ukraine

Poland scrambled fighter jets and put air defense systems on high alert due to a massive Russian attack on Ukraine. Preventive measures were taken to protect its airspace.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on X.

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What aircraft were scrambled?

"On-duty fighter jets and helicopters are operating in the air, while ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have been put on high alert," the Operational Command said in a statement.

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The agency also stressed that all measures were preventive in nature and aimed at ensuring the security of Polish airspace, particularly in regions bordering areas of heightened threat.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces added that the situation remains under constant control, and all forces and assets are ready to respond immediately if necessary.

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