Hungary summons Russian ambassador for first time over Russian strike on Zakarpattia

Hungary’s new government has condemned the Russian drone attack on Zakarpattia on Wednesday, 13 May. The country’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in Budapest for the first time.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar said this, according to Daily News Hungary, Censor.NET reports.

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Hungary’s new Prime Minister Péter Magyar said that the Tisza government strongly condemns the Russian drone attack on Zakarpattia.

He added that Foreign Minister Anita Orbán had summoned the Russian ambassador in Budapest for Thursday morning. Earlier, she said Hungarian officials were in constant contact with consular representatives and strongly condemned the attacks.

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The minister added that strikes had been recorded in several parts of Zakarpattia, including infrastructure near Svaliava and an industrial facility in Uzhhorod.

It should be noted that Péter Szijjártó, Anita Orbán’s predecessor, never summoned the Russian ambassador after Russian attacks on Zakarpattia. This had drawn criticism from independent Hungarian media.

Massive attack on 13 May

See more: Russia attacks Uzhhorod with drones for first time since start of full-scale war. PHOTOS