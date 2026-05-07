Ukraine will demand compensation over attack on Oschadbank cash-in-transit guards in Hungary – Pyshnyi
Ukraine, despite Hungary’s return of the seized money and valuables from Oschadbank cash-in-transit vehicles, does not consider the matter closed and will demand compensation.
Andrii Pyshnyi, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, said this in a comment to European Pravda, Censor.NET reports.
Ukraine’s position
The NBU governor welcomed the Hungarian side’s decision to return the funds and valuables, but expressed hope that the incident would be properly assessed, as the Hungarian side’s actions against Ukrainian cash collectors were unlawful.
"Together with Oschadbank and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we will continue to make efforts and facilitate an objective investigation into all the circumstances of these events and adequate compensation for the physical and moral damage caused to Oschadbank’s property and employees," Pyshnyi said.
According to him, the bank and legal advisers will work to secure compensation for losses and lift illegal restrictions within the EU.
The NBU will continue to engage with the European Commission, the European Central Bank, and other European structures to fully restore the violated rights and compensate for the losses incurred.
Pyshnyi added that Ukraine’s position is supported by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde. She believes such incidents could create risks for the euro as an international currency.
Background
- On March 6, Hungary’s tax authority confirmed the detention of seven Ukrainian nationals.
- The NBU team urgently travelled to Budapest over the detention of the cash-in-transit personnel.
- Ukraine’s National Police opened criminal proceedings.
- The Hungarian government said that the seven Ukrainian cash-in-transit personnel would be deported.
- On the evening of March 6, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported the release of the seven Ukrainian cash-in-transit personnel detained in Hungary.
- Máté Kocsis, leader of the parliamentary group of Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party, submitted a bill providing for the seizure until the end of the investigation of the cash and valuables of Ukraine’s Oschadbank captured in Hungary.
- Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that the situation involving the seizure of the currency and gold transported by Oschadbank cash-in-transit personnel was a matter of national security for the country. Budapest also suggests a possible link between these funds and interference in the Hungarian elections.
- It was reported on March 12 that Oschadbank had recovered the cash-in-transit vehicles previously detained in Hungary, but the cash and bank gold they had been transporting remain detained.
- According to The Guardian, Hungarian counter-terrorism police agents may have forcibly injected one of the Oschadbank cash-in-transit personnel detained on the night of March 6. It was a sedative that made a person more talkative during interrogations.
- On 6 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Hungary had returned the money and valuables belonging to Ukraine’s Oschadbank.
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