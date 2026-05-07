Ukraine will demand compensation over attack on Oschadbank cash-in-transit guards in Hungary – Pyshnyi

Ukraine, despite Hungary’s return of the seized money and valuables from Oschadbank cash-in-transit vehicles, does not consider the matter closed and will demand compensation.

Andrii Pyshnyi, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, said this in a comment to European Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

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Ukraine’s position

The NBU governor welcomed the Hungarian side’s decision to return the funds and valuables, but expressed hope that the incident would be properly assessed, as the Hungarian side’s actions against Ukrainian cash collectors were unlawful.

"Together with Oschadbank and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we will continue to make efforts and facilitate an objective investigation into all the circumstances of these events and adequate compensation for the physical and moral damage caused to Oschadbank’s property and employees," Pyshnyi said.

Read more: Hungary returned Oschadbank’s cash-in-transit vehicles damaged and empty of cash, — Katsion

According to him, the bank and legal advisers will work to secure compensation for losses and lift illegal restrictions within the EU.

The NBU will continue to engage with the European Commission, the European Central Bank, and other European structures to fully restore the violated rights and compensate for the losses incurred.

Pyshnyi added that Ukraine’s position is supported by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde. She believes such incidents could create risks for the euro as an international currency.

See more: NBU Governor Pyshnyi displayed money and valuables that Hungary returned to Oschadbank. PHOTO

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