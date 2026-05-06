NBU Governor Pyshnyi displayed money and valuables that Hungary returned to Oschadbank. PHOTO
Andrii Pyshnyi, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, has released photographs of funds and assets that were unlawfully seized in March and which Hungary returned to "Oschadbank" on 6 May.
He posted the photos on his Facebook page, reports Censor.NET.
Details
Pyshnyi says that a large team worked "stubbornly and consistently" to achieve this result. He noted that, as of now, the funds and valuables are already being returned to Ukraine in full.
In total, this amounts to 40 million US dollars, 35 million euros and 9 kg of bank gold, the bank stated.
"The unlawful detention of the cash-in-transit team and Hungary’s seizure of the Ukrainian state bank’s funds and valuables for two months constituted a violation of numerous international norms and rules of intergovernmental cooperation. We are now grateful to Hungary for its constructive approach. The transfer of funds took place in accordance with proper European practice of international cooperation. We are grateful to the President of Ukraine, the National Bank of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine for their support in defending the legitimate interests of the state bank," emphasised Yurii Katsion, Chairman of the Board of Oschadbank.
What led up to this?
- On 6 March, the Hungarian Tax Authority confirmed the detention of seven Ukrainian citizens.
- A team from the NBU is travelling urgently to Budapest following the detention of the cash collectors.
- The National Police of Ukraine has launched an investigation.
- The Hungarian government stated that the seven Ukrainian cash collectors would be deported.
- On the evening of 6 March, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced the release of the seven Ukrainian cash-in-transit drivers who had been detained in Hungary.
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Máté Kocsis, leader of the ruling Fidesz party’s parliamentary group, has tabled a bill providing for the seizure of the funds and valuables belonging to Ukraine’s Oschadbank that were seized in Hungary until the investigation is complete.
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Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that the situation regarding the seizure of currency and gold being transported by Oschadbank cash-in-transit guards constitutes a matter of national security for the country. In Budapest, there is also speculation that these funds may be linked to interference in the Hungarian elections.
- On 12 March, it was reported that Oschadbank had recovered the cash-in-transit vehicles that had previously been detained in Hungary; however, the cash and bank gold being transported remain in custody.
- According to The Guardian, Hungarian anti-terrorist police officers may have administered a forced injection to one of the Oschadbank cash-in-transit drivers detained on the night of 6 March. It was a relaxant designed to make a person more talkative during interrogation.
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