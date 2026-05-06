NBU Governor Pyshnyi displayed money and valuables that Hungary returned to Oschadbank. PHOTO

Andrii Pyshnyi, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, has released photographs of funds and assets that were unlawfully seized in March and which Hungary returned to "Oschadbank" on 6 May.

He posted the photos on his Facebook page, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

Pyshnyi says that a large team worked "stubbornly and consistently" to achieve this result. He noted that, as of now, the funds and valuables are already being returned to Ukraine in full.

In total, this amounts to 40 million US dollars, 35 million euros and 9 kg of bank gold, the bank stated.

"The unlawful detention of the cash-in-transit team and Hungary’s seizure of the Ukrainian state bank’s funds and valuables for two months constituted a violation of numerous international norms and rules of intergovernmental cooperation. We are now grateful to Hungary for its constructive approach. The transfer of funds took place in accordance with proper European practice of international cooperation. We are grateful to the President of Ukraine, the National Bank of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine for their support in defending the legitimate interests of the state bank," emphasised Yurii Katsion, Chairman of the Board of Oschadbank.

Read more: Hungary has returned confiscated funds and valuables of Oschadbank to Ukraine, - Zelensky









What led up to this?

Read more: Hungary’s attack on Oschadbank cash-in-transit personnel threatens EU currency stability – ECB chief Lagarde