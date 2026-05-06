Hungary has returned confiscated funds and valuables of Oschadbank to Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has recovered the cash and valuables belonging to "Oschadbank" that were seized by the Hungarian security services in March 2026 during the detention of Ukrainian cash-in-transit guards.

The president announced this on social media, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

"An important step in relations with Hungary: today, Oschadbank’s funds and valuables, which were seized by the Hungarian security services in March this year, have been returned. At that time, the Hungarian side unlawfully detained Ukrainian cash-in-transit staff. We secured the release of the individuals sooner, and now both the funds and valuables are back on Ukrainian territory in full. I am grateful to Hungary for this constructive and civilised step. Thank you to everyone on the Ukrainian team who fought for a fair decision and defended the interests of our state and our people. Glory to Ukraine!" – wrote Zelenskyy.

Read more: Hungary returned Oschadbank’s cash-in-transit vehicles damaged and empty of cash, — Katsion

What led up to this?

Read more: Hungary’s attack on Oschadbank cash-in-transit personnel threatens EU currency stability – ECB chief Lagarde