Hungary has returned confiscated funds and valuables of Oschadbank to Ukraine, - Zelenskyy
Ukraine has recovered the cash and valuables belonging to "Oschadbank" that were seized by the Hungarian security services in March 2026 during the detention of Ukrainian cash-in-transit guards.
The president announced this on social media, reports Censor.NET.
Details
"An important step in relations with Hungary: today, Oschadbank’s funds and valuables, which were seized by the Hungarian security services in March this year, have been returned. At that time, the Hungarian side unlawfully detained Ukrainian cash-in-transit staff. We secured the release of the individuals sooner, and now both the funds and valuables are back on Ukrainian territory in full. I am grateful to Hungary for this constructive and civilised step. Thank you to everyone on the Ukrainian team who fought for a fair decision and defended the interests of our state and our people. Glory to Ukraine!" – wrote Zelenskyy.
What led up to this?
- On 6 March, the Hungarian Tax Authority confirmed the detention of seven Ukrainian citizens.
- A team from the NBU is travelling urgently to Budapest following the arrest of the cash collectors.
- The National Police of Ukraine has launched an investigation.
- The Hungarian government stated that the seven Ukrainian cash collectors would be deported.
- On the evening of 6 March, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced the release of the seven Ukrainian cash-in-transit drivers who had been detained in Hungary.
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Máté Kocsis, leader of the ruling Fidesz party’s parliamentary group, has tabled a bill providing for the seizure of the funds and valuables belonging to Ukraine’s Oschadbank that were seized in Hungary until the investigation is complete.
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Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that the situation regarding the seizure of currency and gold being transported by Oschadbank cash-in-transit guards constitutes a matter of national security for the country. In Budapest, there is also speculation that these funds may be linked to interference in the Hungarian elections.
- On 12 March, it was reported that Oschadbank had recovered the cash-in-transit vehicles that had previously been detained in Hungary; however, the cash and bank gold being transported remain in custody.
- According to The Guardian, Hungarian anti-terrorist police officers may have administered a forced injection to one of the Oschadbank cash-in-transit drivers detained on the night of 6 March. It was a relaxant designed to make a person more talkative during interrogation.
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