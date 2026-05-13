Russia attacks Uzhhorod with drones for first time since start of full-scale war. PHOTOS

On May 13, 2026, Uzhhorod came under attack by enemy UAVs for the first time since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. A hit on a critical infrastructure facility was recorded in the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Bohdan Andriiv.

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"For the first time since the start of the full-scale war, Uzhhorod came under attack by enemy UAVs," the official wrote.

It is noted that a hit on a critical infrastructure facility was recorded. Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries.

See more: Massive drone attack: Russia launches over 890 UAVs at Ukraine in one day, 710 shot down – Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

All relevant services are working at the sites, while efforts to clear up the aftermath of the attack and inspect the area are ongoing.

"Thank you to the air defence forces, law enforcement officers and rescue workers for their professionalism and protection," Andriiv added.

The official also urged local residents not to ignore air raid alerts.

The head of the Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration, Myroslav Biletskyi, described today’s Russian attack as the most intense shelling since the start of the war.

According to him, 11 drones entered the region’s airspace, most of which were neutralized. At the same time, hits were also recorded on critical infrastructure facilities in several districts.







Read more: Russia carries out combined strike on Ukraine with drones and missiles – Air Force

Massive attack on May 13