Occupiers launched drone attack on Zhytomyr region: there are casualties, and transport and civilian infrastructure has been damaged

In the Zhytomyr region, people were injured as a result of a massive attack by Russian drones. Damage to civilian and transportation infrastructure has been reported.

This was reported by Vitalii Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences of the attack

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the Zhytomyr region has been under a massive attack by enemy drones for over seven hours.

The attack has caused damage to civilian and transportation infrastructure in various parts of the region, and several people have sustained minor injuries.

"Air defense forces continue to repel the enemy's attack. We urge citizens to take precautions and remain in safe locations," the official added.

Read more: Enemy launched ’suicide drone’ attack on Volyn: five people injured, hits confirmed

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