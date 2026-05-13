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News Shelling of Volyn Massive combined attack
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Enemy launched Shahed drone attack on Volyn: five people injured, hits confirmed

Five people injured in a drone attack in Volyn

On the afternoon of May 13, Russian invaders launched a drone attack on the Volyn region. As a result of the attack, five people required medical attention.

This was reported by Roman Romaniuk, acting head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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A hit was recorded

As of now, it is known that several non-residential buildings in Lutsk have been hit.

There were also "strikes" in Kovel. A nearby vehicle and a residential building were damaged when a projectile struck a critical infrastructure facility.

Victims

"There were no casualties—no one was killed. Five people sought medical attention at healthcare facilities: one in Lutsk and four in Kovel," Romanuk said.

As of 5:00 p.m., 38 Shahed drones had been detected in the region's airspace.

Due to the threat posed by drones, the air raid alert remains in effect.

Read more: Ruscists hit residential building in Ivano-Frankivsk, injuries reported

The massive attack on May 13

  • As a reminder, it was previously reported that enemy UAVs are attacking the Vinnytsia region and the Kyiv region.
  • Russia is also launching attacks on the Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Chernivtsi regions.
  • UAVs attacked Odesa.
  • In the Rivne region, according to preliminary reports, 3 people were killed, and 6 were injured.
  • According to the Defence Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Russia has launched a sustained, multi-pronged air strike against critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

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Lutsk (72) attack (724) Kovel (7) Volyn region (135) Kovelskyy district (5) Lutskyy district (31)
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