Ruscists hit residential building in Ivano-Frankivsk, injuries reported
On Wednesday, May 13, Russia launched a massive attack on western regions of Ukraine. A residential building was hit in Ivano-Frankivsk.
This was reported on Telegram by Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
"Unfortunately, a residential building was hit. We are clarifying the circumstances," Martsinkiv said.
He added that the danger was ongoing.
Head of the Regional Military Administration Svitlana Onyshchuk also confirmed that a building had been hit and reported injuries. According to her, the injuries are not serious, and all those affected are receiving the necessary medical assistance.
Later, Martsinkiv, speaking from the scene, also reported that people had been injured in the attack. The video he released shows that a multi-storey residential building was hit, and rescuers are now extinguishing the fire.
Shelling of Ukraine on May 13
- Earlier, it was reported that enemy UAVs were attacking Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions.
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Russia is also striking Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions.
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UAVs attacked Odesa.
- According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Russia has launched a combined, prolonged air strike on critical facilities in Ukraine.
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