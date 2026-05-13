Ruscists hit residential building in Ivano-Frankivsk, injuries reported

On Wednesday, May 13, Russia launched a massive attack on western regions of Ukraine. A residential building was hit in Ivano-Frankivsk.

This was reported on Telegram by Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Unfortunately, a residential building was hit. We are clarifying the circumstances," Martsinkiv said.

He added that the danger was ongoing.

Read more: Explosions rock Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia and Ternopil as Shahed attack continues

Head of the Regional Military Administration Svitlana Onyshchuk also confirmed that a building had been hit and reported injuries. According to her, the injuries are not serious, and all those affected are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Later, Martsinkiv, speaking from the scene, also reported that people had been injured in the attack. The video he released shows that a multi-storey residential building was hit, and rescuers are now extinguishing the fire.

Shelling of Ukraine on May 13

Earlier, it was reported that enemy UAVs were attacking Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions.

Russia is also striking Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions.

UAVs attacked Odesa.

According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Russia has launched a combined, prolonged air strike on critical facilities in Ukraine.

Read more: City center and bridges closed in Lutsk after Russian attack