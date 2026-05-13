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News Explosion in Ivano-Frankivsk Shelling of Ivano-Frankivsk region Massive combined attack
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Ruscists hit residential building in Ivano-Frankivsk, injuries reported

Ruscists hit residential building in Ivano-Frankivsk

On Wednesday, May 13, Russia launched a massive attack on western regions of Ukraine. A residential building was hit in Ivano-Frankivsk.

This was reported on Telegram by Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Unfortunately, a residential building was hit. We are clarifying the circumstances," Martsinkiv said.

He added that the danger was ongoing.

Read more: Explosions rock Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia and Ternopil as Shahed attack continues

Head of the Regional Military Administration Svitlana Onyshchuk also confirmed that a building had been hit and reported injuries. According to her, the injuries are not serious, and all those affected are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Later, Martsinkiv, speaking from the scene, also reported that people had been injured in the attack. The video he released shows that a multi-storey residential building was hit, and rescuers are now extinguishing the fire.

Shelling of Ukraine on May 13

Read more: City center and bridges closed in Lutsk after Russian attack

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Ivano-Frankivsk (49) shoot out (17217) attack (724) Ivano-Frankivsk region (114) Ivano-Frankivskyy district (17)
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