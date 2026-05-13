Massive drone attack: Russia launches over 890 UAVs at Ukraine in one day, 710 shot down – Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On May 13 (from 08:00 a.m. to 18:30 p.m.), the enemy attacked with 753 Shahed-type attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones) as well as Gerbera and Italmas drones and Parodiia-type decoy drones. Taking into account the overnight attack (involving 139 UAVs), more than 892 enemy drones of these types were launched in one day.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

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Details of the attack

The main direction of the attack was the western regions of the country.

A specific feature of the attack was that the enemy once again used the territory of Belarus and Moldova for attack UAVs to fly toward Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

See more: Air defense forces destroyed 111 out of 139 Russian UAVs. INFOGRAPHICS

Results of air defense work

According to preliminary data, as of 6:30 p.m., air defense shot down/suppressed 710 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and Italmas UAVs, as well as Parodiia-type decoy drones, in almost all regions of the country.

Hits by 27 attack UAVs were recorded, as well as crashes of downed drones (their debris) at 26 locations.

Read more: Enemy launches massive drone attack on Zakarpattia, explosions heard

"The attack is ongoing, with several UAVs still in Ukraine’s airspace. Do not ignore air raid alerts and follow safety rules," the Air Force urged.

Massive attack on May 13