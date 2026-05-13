Air defense forces destroyed 111 out of 139 Russian UAVs. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of May 13, Russian occupiers launched 139 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The launches were tracked from the following locations: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (the Russian Federation), and Chauda (Temporarily Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

Read more: Ukraine intercepts up to 90% of drones and nearly 80% of cruise missiles, - Fedorov

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 8:00 a.m., air defenses have shot down or neutralized 111 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas types, as well as "Parodiya"-type decoy drones, in the north, south, and east of the country.

Hits by 20 attack UAVs were recorded at 13 locations, and debris was found at 4 locations.

The attack is currently ongoing, with dozens of enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Watch more: Air Force of Armed Forces of Ukraine shows combat work during repulsion of attack by more than 200 Russian UAVs. VIDEO