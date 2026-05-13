Air defense forces destroyed 111 out of 139 Russian UAVs. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of May 13, Russian occupiers launched 139 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The launches were tracked from the following locations: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (the Russian Federation), and Chauda (Temporarily Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).
How did the air defense system perform?
As of 8:00 a.m., air defenses have shot down or neutralized 111 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas types, as well as "Parodiya"-type decoy drones, in the north, south, and east of the country.
Hits by 20 attack UAVs were recorded at 13 locations, and debris was found at 4 locations.
The attack is currently ongoing, with dozens of enemy UAVs in the airspace.
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