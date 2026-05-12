Ukraine intercepts up to 90% of drones and nearly 80% of cruise missiles, - Fedorov

Ukraine has significantly improved the effectiveness of its air defense and is now capable of shooting down about 90% of enemy drones and nearly 80% of cruise missiles, even despite a sharp increase in the intensity of Russian attacks last winter.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

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"Last winter was one of the most difficult for Ukraine—Russia nearly doubled the number of attacks. In just a few months, the enemy launched over 1,000 ballistic and cruise missiles and 27,000 Shahed-type drones. The main target was Ukraine’s energy sector and large-scale blackouts during periods of freezing temperatures down to -20°C," Fedorov noted.

Germany steps up support for Ukraine’s air defense

During his visit to Kyiv, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius familiarized himself with the operations of Ukraine’s air defense system, including mobile fire units and systems designed to counter "Shahed"-type drones. He was also shown an energy facility in the capital that had been damaged by attacks.

Fedorov emphasized that Germany is one of Ukraine’s key partners in the field of air defense, particularly through the supply of missiles for Patriot systems, funding for the PURL mechanism, and participation in emergency arms deliveries during the most difficult periods.

"Every such missile saved lives and helped protect the Ukrainian power grid.

Today, Ukraine is already shooting down about 90% of enemy drones and nearly 80% of cruise missiles," Fedorov noted.

He added that ballistic missiles remain a complex challenge, but together with Germany, Ukraine continues to work on solutions—additional Patriot missiles, the PURL mechanism, and the creation of its own European sovereign anti-ballistic capability.

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