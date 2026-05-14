Court issues ruling on second person involved in Dynasty case

Photo: Геннадій Опальчук (facebook.com oplgv)

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has imposed a preventive measure in the form of bail on Hennadii Opalchuk, the second person involved in the Dynasty case. The bail was set at 10,649,000 hryvnias.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Suspilne and Slidstvo.Info.

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Court ruling and conditions for the suspect

The court ordered Opalchuk to post the bail within five days. He was also placed under a number of obligations: to appear before the court and investigators, not to leave Kyiv and to surrender his international passport.

The suspect’s lawyer said his client did not have that kind of money, so the amount "will be raised."

Opalchuk is accused of laundering criminally obtained property as part of the case linked to the Dynasty housing cooperative.

Watch more: Yermak on his detention: I stand by my position and deny all charges. VIDEO

Details of the case and investigators’ version

According to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), between August 2020 and July 2025, Opalchuk and his partner Liliia Lysenko transferred more than 51 million hryvnias to the accounts of the Soniachnyi Bereh cooperative. Investigators believe the funds may have been used to build residences in Dynasty.

It has also been established that the people involved in the case directed significant amounts of their income to these operations.

"The prosecutor noted that Opalchuk directed 89% of all his official income to these purposes, while Lysenko directed 58%."

In addition, investigators are examining possible schemes involving securities to legalize cash. According to law enforcement, some transactions generated millions in profits within a short period.

The case files also mention a possible link to former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov, who appears under the alias "Che Guevara."

Read more: Member of the supervisory boards of "Oschadbank" and "Ukrnafta," and Yermak’s business partner, Tapanova, will post 8 million hryvnias in bail on his behalf

About Dynasty

Construction was carried out in the Kozyn village council area in the Kyiv region, in the Dynasty cottage community.

The scheme began in 2018. According to NABU, Che Guevara (who SAPO prosecutors say was the nickname used by the suspects for Oleksii Chernyshov) then joined the founders of BLOOM Development LLC. In the summer of 2019, the company bought more than 4 hectares of land from the Kozyn village council in the Kyiv region, which became the basis for the future construction.

According to NABU, the value of the land plots in Kozyn where Dynasty was to be built, based on estimates by the project participants themselves, ranged at the time from $4,000 to $20,000 per 100 square metres of land.

NABU says the participants in the Dynasty project agreed to build four private residences on the plots for personal use. Each house was about 1,000 square metres, and the cost of one house was about $2 million. These houses were referred to as R1, R2, R3 and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, with a spa area, swimming pool and gym.

Background

As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) notified former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak of suspicion in a case involving the legalisation of UAH 460 million in luxury construction near Kyiv.

Read more: Almost 15 million hryvnias in bail has already been posted for Yermak, - media