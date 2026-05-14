Yermak on his detention: I stand by my position and deny all charges. VIDEO

Andrii Yermak, former head of the President’s Office, has commented on the preventive measure imposed on him by the High Anti-Corruption Court.

He made the statement in comments to journalists, according to a Censor.NET correspondent.

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What is known?

"You have heard the decision. I stand by my position. I deny any charges against me. There is a court decision, and I will continue to fight. I am staying in Ukraine.

I think we’ll speak as soon as possible. The process will continue. I have nothing to hide," he said.

Yermak suggests that his defence team will appeal the court’s decision.

"We will use all legal grounds to seek justice and the truth, come what may. I believe that everything surrounding the trial took place under pressure that had been building for several months. The case is completely baseless," said the former head of the Presidential Office.

Bail

Yermak said he does not have the 140 million hryvnias required for bail. However, he hopes that his acquaintances and friends will help him with this.

Read more: Yermak has been remanded in custody for 60 days: bail set at 140 million hryvnias. VIDEO

Yermak suspected in the "Dynasty" case

As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and the SAPO announced that they had placed Andrii Yermak, the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, under suspicion. According to the investigation, between 2021 and 2025, over 460 million hryvnias were laundered through a scheme involving the "Dynasty" cooperative

NABU stated that the participants in the "Dynasty project" agreed to build four private residences on the plots for personal use. Each house covered an area of around 1,000 square metres, and the cost of a single house was approximately $2 million. These houses were designated R1, R2, R3 and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, featuring a spa area, a swimming pool and a gym.

The bulk of the construction was financed with funds obtained through criminal means. To this end, individuals under the control of Oleksii Chernyshov set up a front company to place the orders.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, construction did not stop but actually continued at an even faster pace. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and operate in multiple shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his residence.

Following media reports about "Dynasty", the owners of the residences attempted to remove the land and property from potential seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a seizure order on the land plots and five unfinished "Dynasty" properties. The NABU and SAPO also carried out an inspection of the cottage complex.

The Office of the President, commenting on the allegations, stated that legal proceedings are still ongoing, so it is too early to make any assessments.

Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also stated that the allegations were groundless.

Yermak declined to comment on the allegations and noted that he owns no houses, only a flat and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized land plots and unfinished properties belonging to ‘Dynasty’.

Yermak links the notification of the charges against him by the NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".

On 14 May, a preventive measure was imposed on Yermak – he was remanded in custody with bail set at 140 million hryvnias.

Read more: "We will turn to colleagues," lawyer Fomin on searching for bail money for Yermak