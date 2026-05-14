Almost 15 million hryvnias in bail has already been posted for Yermak, - media

Five hours after the arrest of former Head of the President’s Office Andrii Yermak, 14.5 million hryvnias of the required 140 million hryvnias in bail had been posted.

This was reported by UP, citing sources, according to Censor.NET.

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Who posted bail for Yermak?

Sources said that 14.5 million hryvnias in bail has been posted for Yermak so far.

"Specifically, Hryshkan Hryhorii Oleksandrovych transferred 666 hryvnias, Svyryda Serhii Stepanovych – 6.5 million hryvnias, and Tapanova Roza Askhativna – 8 million hryvnias," the publication writes.

Thus, over 125 million hryvnias in bail remains to be paid.

Read more: Member of the supervisory boards of "Oschadbank" and "Ukrnafta," and Yermak’s business partner, Tapanova, will post 8 million hryvnias in bail on his behalf

Yermak suspected in the "Dynasty" case

As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and the SAPO announced that they had placed Andrii Yermak, the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, under suspicion. According to the investigation, between 2021 and 2025, over 460 million hryvnias were laundered through a scheme involving the "Dynasty" cooperative

NABU stated that the participants in the "Dynasty project" agreed to build four private residences on the plots for personal use. Each house covered an area of around 1,000 square metres, and the cost of a single house was approximately $2 million. These houses were designated R1, R2, R3 and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, featuring a spa area, a swimming pool and a gym.

The bulk of the construction was financed with funds obtained through criminal means. To this end, individuals under the control of Oleksii Chernyshov set up a front company to place the orders.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, construction did not stop but actually continued at an even faster pace. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and operate in multiple shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his residence.

Following media reports about "Dynasty", the owners of the residences attempted to remove the land and property from potential seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a seizure order on the land plots and five unfinished "Dynasty" properties. The NABU and SAPO also carried out an inspection of the cottage complex.

The Office of the President, commenting on the allegations, stated that legal proceedings are still ongoing, so it is too early to make any assessments.

Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also stated that the allegations were groundless.

Yermak declined to comment on the allegations and noted that he owns no houses, only a flat and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized land plots and unfinished properties belonging to ‘Dynasty’.

Yermak links the notification of the charges against him by the NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".

On 14 May, a preventive measure was imposed on Yermak – he was remanded in custody with bail set at 140 million hryvnias.

Read more: Yermak on his detention: I stand by my position and deny all charges. VIDEO